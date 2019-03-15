Raley’s settles 4-county lawsuit with $350,000 payment and a new policy on expired items

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced Friday that Raley’s Supermarkets has agreed to pay $350,000 to settle a joint lawsuit filed in 2017 regarding sale of baby food and over-the-counter medications past expiration dates.
West Sacramento-headquartered Raley’s has agreed to pay $350,000 total in civil penalties, restitution and investigation costs following the civil enforcement action, initiated by Sacramento and three other Northern California counties, the DA’s Office said in a news release.
The case came from an investigation in Santa Clara, Shasta, Sonoma and Sacramento counties conducted in summer 2017 under the consumer protection unit of each county’s district attorney’s office.
The supermarket chain has also agreed to pull products in the suit, which include over-the-counter medications and baby food or formula, from the shelves one week ahead of their printed expiration dates.
The news release notes Raley’s was cooperative during the investigation.
The stipulated judgment of settlement was approved by Judge Christopher Krueger of the Sacramento Superior Court, according to the release.
