Where did we rank in top 100 U.S. cities to start a business?

While a WalletHub study released Monday ranks Orlando, Florida, as the best large city in which to start a business, Sacramento placed around the middle of the pack.

The personal finance website released its report on 2019’s Best Large Cities to Start a Business comparing 100 U.S. cities on 19 key indicators of startup viability. The data set ranges from five-year business-survival rates to office-space affordability.

Rounding out the top 5:

No. 2: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma No. 3: Miami

Miami No. 4: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas No. 5: Tampa, Florida

Fresno and Stockton ranked higher than Sacramento, which was No. 54. Fresno hit the No. 45 spot and Stockton came in at 34.

Among other California cities, San Francisco placed 44th, San Jose 42nd, Long Beach 37th, San Diego 30th, Los Angeles 25th, Irvine 20th and Oakland 19th.

WalletHub used three key dimensions to come up with the 100 best places to start a business: business environment, access to resources and business costs. The study excluded cities in surrounding metro areas.

Those three criteria were evaluated using 19 relevant metrics—such as startups per capita, financing accessibility, industry variety and job growth—with corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for startups. Some data was only available at the state level.

Then WalletHub determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate an overall score.

The top city, Orlando, had an overall score of 60.93. Sacramento’s was 49.61 and Fresno’s 50.43. The last place city, Chesapeake, Virginia, had a 38.55 score.