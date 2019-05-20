Five Sacramento-area Target stores to be remodeled this year with updated online order features

Sunrise to Florin: A glance at some of Sacramento area’s older malls Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights was sold to the New York-based investment firm Namdar Realty Group on Dec. 21, 2018. Here are some of Sacramento area's older malls. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights was sold to the New York-based investment firm Namdar Realty Group on Dec. 21, 2018. Here are some of Sacramento area's older malls.

Five Sacramento-area Target stores are being remodeled this year to include updated online pickup features and redesigned interior decor.

The affected locations are the Lincoln store at 950 Groveland Lane, the Woodland store at 2185 Bronze Star Drive, the West Sacramento store at 2005 Town Center Plaza, the Roseville store at 10451 Fairway Drive and the Sacramento store at 5001 Madison Ave., according to a news release issued by Target.

The newly remodeled stores will feature Drive Up parking spaces, which allow customers to make orders from the Target app and park in a space, where an employee will deliver the purchases.

Additionally, new online order pickup counters will help expedite the online shopping process.

Aesthetically, shoppers at the remodeled stores can expect updated decor and fixtures, plus improved LED lighting.

“Think brighter lighting, a more modern feel and dynamic vignettes with the latest seasonal trends, exclusive brands, design partnerships and more for guests to discover as they spend time exploring our aisles,” said Joe Contrucci, senior vice president of stores, in a prepared statement.

Stores being remodeled will remain open during the process, according to Target. The company plans on remodeling more than 1,000 stores by 2020.