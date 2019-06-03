Valley Hi’s Furniture USA closing this month after 20 years in business

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

Furniture USA, which as been at 6700 Mack Road for 20 years, will close June 15.

Ken Nguyen, Furniture USA owner known for his television commercials, said the decision to close up shop on Mack Road came after spending 34 years without weekends.

Nguyen and his family entered the country speaking no English as penniless refugees from Vietnam, he said, and he’s been working ever since.

He began as a janitor and saved up money, eventually opening his furniture store in 1999, he said.

He and his wife worked together at the store, which he said has remained profitable even now.

“After 34 years in America, I’ve made my American dream,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen had wanted to pass the store along to family but his children already have successful careers of their own, he said.

Now, he and his wife finally have some time to relax, he said. First, he’ll be going to New York to visit family, then he’ll be making a trip to Vietnam for the first time since he left.

Nguyen said he’s grateful for his hard-working wife and the support of the community. Some people have come into the store just to take photos with him and wish him well, he said.

A closing sale is ongoing until next Saturday, he said.