See how much it costs to live near each school in the Sacramento region

Even if you don’t send your children to a private school, there’s a good chance you pay “tuition” in the form of additional housing costs when you choose to live next to a school with high test scores.
The Bee looked at English-language arts CAASPP test scores for every elementary school in the region. We then looked at home sales within each school attendance zone, according to a sample of more than 13,000 home sales from June 2018 through April 2019 from SiteXPro.
The result: The median price for a home inside the attendance boundary of a school with high test scores is about 85 percent higher than the median price for a home served by schools with low test scores.
CAASPP – for California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress – tests are mandatory standardized annual assessments in math and English-language arts for students in grades three through eight and grade 11.
