See how much it costs to live near each school in the Sacramento region

Even if you don’t send your children to a private school, there’s a good chance you pay “tuition” in the form of additional housing costs when you choose to live next to a school with high test scores.

The Bee looked at English-language arts CAASPP test scores for every elementary school in the region. We then looked at home sales within each school attendance zone, according to a sample of more than 13,000 home sales from June 2018 through April 2019 from SiteXPro.

The result: The median price for a home inside the attendance boundary of a school with high test scores is about 85 percent higher than the median price for a home served by schools with low test scores.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

CAASPP – for California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress – tests are mandatory standardized annual assessments in math and English-language arts for students in grades three through eight and grade 11.

Notes: School attendance zones are as of 2015-16 school year. Attendance zones were unavailable for Loomis Union, Placerville Union and Auburn Union school districts. Map excludes open-enrollment schools. Mortgage payment is approximate and assumes a home purchased at the median price shown, with a 20% down payment and annual taxes and insurance payments of 1.6% of purchase price. Home prices in rural areas are less reliable due to a low number of sales. Source: California Dept. of Education, Bee research

SHARE COPY LINK The median home sales price in Sacramento County in October 2018 was $350,000. The latest data for December has the county median sales price for resale homes dipping to $346,000.