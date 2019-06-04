VSP Global moving innovation center to The Cannery in East Sacramento

Rancho Cordova-based VSP Global will be moving its Sacramento innovation center from The Shop in Boulevard Park to The Cannery in East Sacramento. Turton Commercial Real Estate

Rancho Cordova-based vision health care conglomerate VSP Global announced Tuesday it will be expanding its Sacramento operations with new leased office space in East Sacramento.

VSP said in a news release that it will be moving into 16,200 square feet of office space in The Cannery office park, at 1651 Alhambra Blvd., later this year.

VSP will be leaving The Shop, its old innovation center, where it develops eyewear technology, at 1630 I St. in Boulevard Park.

“Innovation has been integral to VSP since our founding and we’re excited to see that spirit continue to flourish today,” VSP Global Chief Technology Officer Earnie Franklin said in a prepared statement. “This expansion will allow us to increase our enterprise-wide innovation efforts to create more value and gain competitive strength across our products and businesses.”

The move will increase VSP’s innovation center office space by more than 300 percent, according to the release.

“VSP has been part of the Sacramento business community for over half a century,” VSP CEO Michael Guyette said in a prepared statement. “When we can reinvest in the region, expand our footprint, and bring in more opportunities for exciting and dynamic jobs like those within our Global Technology Solutions division and our innovation lab, it’s a win for VSP and it’s a win for Sacramento.”

VSP began operations in Sacramento in 1968 and now employs 3,088 people in the region. The company has about 200 open positions in the area, according to VSP spokesman Jon Schuller.

The Cannery is a 275,363 square-foot office building originally built as a fruit and vegetable canning facility in the early 1900s.