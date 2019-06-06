Another Dutch Bros. Coffee is coming to Citrus Heights in 2020

Ever wonder what it’s like on the Dutch Bros. graveyard shift? Barista explains Zade Hakki, 19 of Kennewick, works the graveyard shift at Dutch Bros. Coffee in Kennewick, Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Zade Hakki, 19 of Kennewick, works the graveyard shift at Dutch Bros. Coffee in Kennewick, Washington.

Another Dutch Bros. Coffee is coming to Citrus Heights, according to city planning documents.

The new location is planned near the corner of Lichen Drive and Antelope Road, in the Summerhill Plaza shopping center.

The Dutch Bros. Coffee proposal is currently under planning department review, Citrus Heights senior planner Casey Kempenaar said.

City officials are conducting traffic and noise studies that should be done in about a month, Kempenaar said.

Ralph Deppisch, principal for the consulting firm Cliffhaven Development, said the 850-square-foot drive-thru will likely open by the end of the first quarter in 2020.

There is already one Dutch Bros. Coffee in Citrus Heights at 7445 Madison Ave. and there are two in Roseville, one in Fair Oaks and another in Carmichael.