Sprouts seeks to hire more than 100 in Sacramento area for national hiring day

Local Sprouts Farmers Markets are looking to hire more than 100 employees in the greater Sacramento area Tuesday as part of its national hiring day.

The Phoenix-based supermarket chain will be hosting walk-in interviews at many locations across the United States, including all California stores.

There are 11 stores in the region: three in Sacramento, one in Elk Grove, one in Citrus Heights, one in Folsom, two in Roseville, one in Lincoln, one in Lodi and one in Vacaville. You can find a store near you here.

Job seekers looking to get on with Sprouts should head to a nearby store for open interviews between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. You can fill out an online application here.

“As our stores and workforce grow from coast to coast, our team members are instrumental in helping increase awareness of Sprouts and our unique products that make it easy for everyday shoppers to live a healthy lifestyle,” Sprouts vice president of human resources Timmi Zalatoris said in a prepared statement. “With job opportunities in a variety of departments across the store, Sprouts is a great place to learn and grow a career.”

Sprouts employs more than 30,000 people nationwide and more than 800 people locally, according to figures provided by the company. More information about its national hiring day can be found here.