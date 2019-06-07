Kratos Defense wins two multimillion-dollar military contracts for Sacramento drone work

F-35 training at Mountain Home Air Force Base F-35 student pilots from the 61st Fighter Squadron out of Luke Air Force Base in Arizona completed B-course training at Mountain Home Air Force Base June 6-10. , 2017. The Mountain Home Range Complex's environment helped prepare pilots for electro Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK F-35 student pilots from the 61st Fighter Squadron out of Luke Air Force Base in Arizona completed B-course training at Mountain Home Air Force Base June 6-10. , 2017. The Mountain Home Range Complex's environment helped prepare pilots for electro

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., a San Diego-based military weapons company with operations in the Sacramento region, recently secured two multimillion-dollar military contracts.

On Wednesday, the company announced in a news release it had received a $31.8 million contract with the United States Air Force for 35 drones for target practice to be fulfilled by the Sacramento-based Kratos Unmanned Systems Division.

The target drones are used to simulate enemy aircraft and allow military personnel to test weapons and undergo training, according to the release. Work is expected to be complete by the end of May 2021.

On Thursday, Kratos announced a $25.4 million contract with the United States Navy for 34 more target drones from the Sacramento division.

“We are proud to be the sole source provider well into the future for this crucial high performance system that emulates anti-ship cruise missiles for the US Navy and our allies,” Kratos Unmanned Systems Division President Steve Fendley said in a prepared statement.

Work on the second contract is expected to be complete by March 2021, according to the release.

Kratos’ Sacramento division has offices in McClellan Park and in Roseville.