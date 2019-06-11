Crumbled mystery: Local sweets shop Cookie Connection shuts down all locations

Cookie Connection, which recently opened a location in midtown’s Ice Blocks, has closed.

Local confectioner Cookie Connection has shuttered all of its locations after being suspended by the Secretary of State’s office. The reason for the suspension is unknown.

The six Cookie Connection locations — two in Sacramento, two in Roseville, one in Woodland and one in the Orange County city of Irvine — all seem to have closed.

Although the company’s website is still active, wishing visitors a “Happy Memorial Day,” its Facebook page has been deleted and calls to its locations have gone unanswered.

Cookie Connection recently opened up a site in midtown’s Ice Blocks development, but as of Monday, the store was empty, with cookies still stacked on the shelves. The Ice Blocks website does not list Cookie Connection among its merchants.

The company offered online cookie orders in addition to in-store pickups.





California Secretary of State records show the Roseville-based company, founded by Jake Hoffart and Mark Wright in 2003, is currently suspended. Hoffart played college sports for Sacramento State and the University of Pittsburgh and had a brief stint in the Arena Football League; Wright is his brother-in-law.

Phone numbers for both men were disconnected.