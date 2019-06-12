Looking for the best state to live in right now? Look away from California, study says

A look at jobs and economic growth in the state of California A selection of 101 California Influencers are answering questions critical to the state's future. This week's topic is jobs and economic growth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A selection of 101 California Influencers are answering questions critical to the state's future. This week's topic is jobs and economic growth.

California may be the most populous state in the United States, but a recent study suggests it may not be the best place to live.

WalletHub, a personal financial services website, conducted a study that looked at several criteria including jobs and crime, and determined that the best state to live in is Massachusetts.

California, burdened with high housing costs and low rates of homeownership, was deemed the 23rd-best place in the country to live, according to WalletHub.

The Golden State holds the dubious honor of having the highest housing costs in the country, according to WalletHub, and the lowest percentage of adults 25 and older having attained a high school diploma or higher.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

California did rank highly in income growth, coming in ninth out of 50, and boasted the highest number of restaurants per capita, but had middling scores in poverty and health rates, according to the study.

Massachusetts, on the other hand, had the highest insured rates in the country and the fourth-lowest average weekly working hours. California had the fifth-lowest average weekly working hours, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub followed Massachusetts with Minnesota and New Hampshire for second- and third-best places to live.

Mississippi was ranked the absolute worst place to live in the U.S., while Louisiana and New Mexico were just above. The states had low income growth, high crime and high poverty rates.

See WalletHub’s full listing and methodology here.