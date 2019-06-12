Who are the best employers in California? Some of them are in Sacramento, Forbes says

“It truly helped us take care of dad”: Sutter’s newest senior care facility Sutter Health recently opened a new facility that allows seniors to receive care and still live at home. The Sacramento-based nonprofit was rated the 26th best employer in California by Forbes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sutter Health recently opened a new facility that allows seniors to receive care and still live at home. The Sacramento-based nonprofit was rated the 26th best employer in California by Forbes.

Several local companies get high rankings in a new Forbes list of the best employers to work for in California.

Top billing went to the Washington-based warehouse chain Costco. The best local employer, according to Forbes: healthcare nonprofit Sutter Health, the 26th best place to work in the state. UC Davis was listed just a bit lower at No. 44.

VSP Global, based in Rancho Cordova, was the 74th best employer. It employs about 6,500 people, according to Forbes.





West Sacramento-based supermarket chain Raley’s was the 98th best employer. The company employs about 12,000 people, according to Forbes.

Caltrans, the state transportation agency headquartered in Sacramento, was Forbes’ 132nd best employer, while Golden 1 Credit Union was just a bit lower at 138th.

Near the bottom of the list’s 194 entries was Sacramento County, the 190th best employer in the state. The agency employs about 11,000 people, according to Forbes.

San Diego County, Sutter County, Riverside County, San Francisco County, Monterey County and San Joaquin County all placed higher in Forbes’ list than Sacramento County.

E & J Gallo Winery, located in Modesto, was listed as the 10th best employer. The Lodi Unified School District made 120th.





Forbes’ listing is based on anonymous surveys that gauged how much employees liked the companies they worked for and includes data from across the United States. See Forbes’ full listing for California here.