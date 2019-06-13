Mazda, Volkswagen car dealerships at Roseville Automall shutting down

These are the fastest- and slowest-selling used vehicles in Sacramento. Drive one? What is the quickest selling model of used vehicles from 2015-17 in Sacramento, according to a recent iSeeCars study? How about the slowest. The average for all vehicles to roll off the lot with a new owner is 46.4 days. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What is the quickest selling model of used vehicles from 2015-17 in Sacramento, according to a recent iSeeCars study? How about the slowest. The average for all vehicles to roll off the lot with a new owner is 46.4 days.

Two car dealerships in the Roseville Automall are shutting down.

The Mazda dealership run by AutoNation Inc., at 100 Automall Drive, closed on Saturday.

As of Thursday afternoon, signage at the dealership had been removed from the building and no personnel were in the front office. A note on the door indicated the dealership was closed.

Representatives from AutoNation did not immediately return requests for comment.

In addition, Kuni Enterprises LLC will be closing its Volkswagen dealership by the end of July, according to California Employment Development Department records.

The 60 employees of the Volkswagen dealership, at 830 Automall Drive, will be terminated, according to EDD records.

In its filing with the EDD, Kuni Enterprises described the closure as “a difficult business decision.”

The Roseville Automall’s website lists 16 dealerships, including the now-shuttered Mazda dealership and the soon-to-be closed Volkswagen dealership.

It was not immediately clear if new dealerships were set to replace the Mazda and Volkswagen dealerships.