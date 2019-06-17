300 jobs expected after Port of West Sacramento approves 21-acre sale for manufacturing site

Here’s a look at the industrial area surrounding the Port of West Sacramento The Port of West Sacramento opened in 1963 to facilitate the Northern California rice industry. In May 2019, its governing commission approved a 21-acre sale to develop a manufacturing site near Southport Parkway and Lake Washington Boulevard. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Port of West Sacramento opened in 1963 to facilitate the Northern California rice industry. In May 2019, its governing commission approved a 21-acre sale to develop a manufacturing site near Southport Parkway and Lake Washington Boulevard.

A portion of vacant land in the Port of West Sacramento has been approved to sell to a developer for about $5 million.

The Sacramento-Yolo Port Commission approved the sale of 21 acres near the intersection of Southport Parkway and Lake Washington Boulevard to the Trammell Crow Co. in May, with plans to develop the property into a light industrial manufacturing site, according to commission records.

The first phase of the project calls for a 237,600-square-foot manufacturing building, with a 108,000-square-foot expansion building planned afterward, according to commission records.

Construction of the first building is expected to begin by late 2019, when escrow will likely close on the site, and work on the second building will begin no later than 2024, according to commission records.

The “high-value development” is anticipated to “generate significant economic development benefits to the Port District,” the commission’s report said.

Port manager Rick Toft confirmed that the project was expected to create about 300 engineering jobs but could not comment on its exact nature.

The project is taking place on property known as the seaway, about 300 acres of port land that has long been vacant despite plans for industrial development dating back to 1995, according to commission records.

The development could serve as an anchor site on the seaway property, Toft said, and it will likely draw further developer interest to the area.

Trammell Crow first reached out to port officials with a proposal in August 2018, according to commission records.