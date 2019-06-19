Dimple Records, a Sacramento mainstay for nearly 45 years, is shutting down

‘Everyone’s gonna miss it.’ Dimple Records is closing its doors Margaret Perez, a long-time Dimple Records customer, shares what the store means to her and the Sacramento community at the store on 16th Street on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Margaret Perez, a long-time Dimple Records customer, shares what the store means to her and the Sacramento community at the store on 16th Street on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Dimple Records, a Sacramento-area music store chain that has been in business for nearly 45 years, will be shutting down soon.

As scores of people lined up at Dimple’s Arden Way storefront to make their last purchases, Dilyn Radakovitz, secretary for Dimple and wife of owner John Radakovitz, reminisced about some of the good times with her son Andrew.

There was the time Prince walked into Dimple as a customer, or the time Slayer played “Raining Blood” at their Roseville location. Just a couple months ago, Papa Roach returned to Dimple and performed.

Dilyn said the decision to close Dimple — which has been selling new and used vinyl records and CDs along with books, DVDs and video games for decades — was multifaceted.

Part of the reason is that John, nearly 75 years old, is ready for retirement, Dilyn said. But the changing music industry contributed as well, with big digital streaming platforms and Amazon cutting into profits, she said.

Dimple has been offering online sales for years to compete, and despite the resurgent interest in vinyl as a physical medium, a more profitable CD industry than in previous years and the extra revenue generated by its buyback system, running the business has still been challenging at times, Dilyn said.

Andrew said that although Dimple is the last remaining major record store chain in the Sacramento area following Tower Records’ closure in 2006, there are a handful of local record stores that offer the kind of unique and vintage vinyls that Dimple has become known for, if at a smaller scale.

Still, he said, losing Dimple is a cultural loss for the Sacramento area.

Pat Diethrich, a longtime customer of Dimple Records, was waiting outside of the Broadway location Wednesday morning and lamented the languishing state of physical music media retail.

“It’s sad to see the last of them go. I’ve really enjoyed going shopping here – still do,” Diethrich said. “I think the Sacramento community is going to be losing a great establishment.”

Tower Records going under more than a decade ago was perceived as the death knell for record stores in general, Andrew said. Dimple, however, has been shifting its strategy to keep up with an industry in flux.

Dimple, which started as a vinyl store in 1974, has been diversifying its revenue streams over the years, investing in alternatives to music such as collectibles, comic books and video games.

Dimple will likely be shutting down all operations, Dilyn said, although plans are subject to change and they still have warehouses full of stock that needs to be sold, so stores will remain open through summer and possibly beyond that.

Dimple is having a “retirement sale” as it prepares to close, with a 20- to 40-percent discount offered on vinyl, CDs and books, among other media.

There are seven Dimple Records locations in the region, with stores in Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Folsom and Roseville.