It’s bad in Sacramento but it’s worse in L.A.: Burnout hits local workers hard

How to file a workplace complaint with OSHA The Occupational Safety and Health Administration protects your right to a safe and healthy workplace. Learn how you can file a complaint if you believe your workplace is dangerous. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Occupational Safety and Health Administration protects your right to a safe and healthy workplace. Learn how you can file a complaint if you believe your workplace is dangerous.

Sacramento-area workers may be more stressed than those in the Bay Area and have some of the worst numbers in the country, according to a new workplace culture study.

Robert Half, an international temp agency, surveyed workers in 28 cities across the United States to gauge their level of workplace burnout and found workers in Sacramento reported a 6.11 on average on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being completely burned out.

Of these stressed Sacramento workers, 17 percent responded with a 10, while 20 percent responded with a 7 and 10 percent responded with a 1, according to the study.

This is well above the national figures gathered by Robert Half, with the average level of burnout being 5.6 and only 7 percent reporting complete burnout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Shantel Poole, Sacramento branch manager for Robert Half, said Sacramento’s rapid economic growth in recent years may have contributed to the high levels of burnout.

“We’re a very different city than we were five or 10 years ago,” Poole said. ”We’re becoming a really hot market.”

As of April, the Sacramento metropolitan area can boast an unemployment rate of just 3.5 percent, according to the California Employment Development Division. Poole said the low unemployment rate means Sacramento employers often have difficulty hiring, which might result in pileups in workplaces that are stretched thin.

Sacramento workers reported worse numbers than other cities surveyed by Robert Half in California.

Workers in San Francisco averaged a 5.68 on the burnout scale, and 6 percent said they were completely burned out, according to the study.

San Diego workers were a slightly more stressed than their Bay Area counterparts, with 11 percent reporting complete burnout and an average burnout level of 5.92.

The place with the highest average burnout in California – and in the country – was Los Angeles and Orange County, where workers typically reported 6.61 on the burnout scale. However, only 11 percent reported complete burnout, compared to Sacramento’s 17 percent, according to the study.

The U.S. cities with the most burnout, in order, were Los Angeles, Detroit, Phoenix, Sacramento and Denver, according to the study.

The U.S. cities with the least burnout were Tampa, Florida and Pittsburgh, where workers averaged a 4.8, according to the study.

Workers surveyed in the study were asked for the top causes of burnout, and 29 percent said it was a lack of growth opportunities in their careers, 21 percent said it was constant interruptions at work, 17 percent said it was a high workload and long working hours and 7 percent cited a toxic culture.