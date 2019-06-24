13 suspected of contracting without license cited in Gold River sting operation

How to file a workplace complaint with OSHA The Occupational Safety and Health Administration protects your right to a safe and healthy workplace. Learn how you can file a complaint if you believe your workplace is dangerous. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Occupational Safety and Health Administration protects your right to a safe and healthy workplace. Learn how you can file a complaint if you believe your workplace is dangerous.

Thirteen people were cited by the California State License Board on suspicion of bidding on contractor work without a license after the agency conducted an undercover sting operation in Gold River.

CSLB’s fraud team, working in tandem with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and the Rancho Cordova Police Department, conducted the sting at a home near Mather Airport on June 12 and 13, according to a news release issued by CSLB.

The board contacted workers who were suspected to be unlicensed contractors to bid on home improvement projects ranging from masonry to painting, according to the release.

In response, 13 people showed up and gave estimates including $930 for electrical work and $12,000 for pouring concrete, according to the release. California state law makes it illegal for a contractor to bid over $500 for a job without a license.

The suspects in CSLB’s sting may face one misdemeanor charge of contracting without a license — which can result in six months imprisonment and a fine of $5,000 — and many may face another for illegal advertising — which can result in a fine of up to $1,000, according to the release.

One of the suspects may also face a charge for lacking workers’ compensation insurance for his employees, while another may face a charge for asking an excessive down payment, according to the release.

One man cited in the sting operation, Jacob Daniel Cobb, of Elk Grove, previously pleaded no contest after being caught in another sting in Roseville last year. He was sentenced to three years probation and if brought up on new charges, he may face an additional 90 days in jail and a fine of $5,000, according to the release.

“Our goal is for any suspect who qualifies for a contractor’s license to get one,” CSLB Registrar David Fogt said in a prepared statement. “When they get caught a second time, they’re showing they’d rather put homeowners at risk than follow the law. That’s why it’s critical for consumers to check for a contractors license before hiring anyone to work in or around their homes.”