Sacramento-area Walmart locations now accept food stamps as payment at grocery pickups

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

Walmart locations in the Sacramento area are now allowing customers to pay with food stamps when ordering groceries for pickup.

The 12 Sacramento-area Walmart stores that provide grocery pickup services will let customers who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program pay at pickup, according to a news release issued by the company.

Customers who want to use the service can visit Walmart’s grocery site, select a location and load up their shopping cart. At payment, select the EBT card option and set a time to pick up the order and pay.

At the store, orange parking spaces should be reserved for pickup orders marked with phone numbers to contact employees. An employee will deliver the order to the car and accept the EBT card for payment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We are always looking at ways to make Grocery Pickup more available and accessible to customers,” Tom Ward, senior vice president of Digital Operations at Walmart said in a prepared statement. “Access to convenience and to quality, fresh groceries should not be dictated by how you pay.”

The program was piloted in 2018, and Walmart hopes to have more than 3,100 pickup locations in the country by the end of the year, according to the release.