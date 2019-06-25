JCPenney to hire 150 employees in Sacramento area for back-to-school season

How to interview at a job fair Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job.

JCPenney is looking to fill 150 seasonal job openings in the Sacramento area for the back-to-school season.

The positions are in a variety of areas, including cashiering, beauty consulting and inventory, among others, according to a news release from the retailer.

Seasonal employees will receive an associate discount of up to 25 percent and management is flexible with holiday scheduling, JCPenney said in the release.

JCPenney will consider hiring seasonal employees permanently as needed at any given store, according to the release.

The company is also looking for salon stylists in the area. Stylists at JCPenney are offered paid training and full-time stylists may receive health benefits and 401(k) eligibility, according to the release.

Stylists make commission and may be able to set their own hours and pricing, the release said.

JCPenney encourages interested applicants of any skill level to apply at its jobs portal: https://jobs.jcp.com/search/jobs?q=&location=sacramento.

In the region, JCPenney has locations in Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Roseville and Woodland.