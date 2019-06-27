Chianti while you shop? Macy’s store in Sacramento Downtown Commons to serve alcohol

Sunrise to Florin: A glance at some of Sacramento area’s older malls Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights was sold to the New York-based investment firm Namdar Realty Group on Dec. 21, 2018. Here are some of Sacramento area's older malls. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights was sold to the New York-based investment firm Namdar Realty Group on Dec. 21, 2018. Here are some of Sacramento area's older malls.

The Macy’s department store in Sacramento’s Downtown Commons is gearing up to start selling alcohol to its customers.

Macy’s West Stores Inc. applied for a license with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control this month to sell beer and wine on its first floor at an eating place.

The department store’s ground floor is currently home to the Taste Bar Cafe, which offers sandwiches, salads and soups.

Some Macy’s stores elsewhere in the country have served alcohol for years, but of the four locations in the greater Sacramento area – one downtown, one in the Arden Fair Mall, one in the Sunrise Mall and one in the Roseville Galleria – this application is a first.

The application was pending as of Thursday, according to California ABC records.