Hard Rock merchandise shop to open in Downtown Commons ahead of Wheatland casino opening

New Hard Rock casino near Wheatland hits big construction milestone Construction crews at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento placed the building's final beam on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, near Wheatland. The casino, being built in partnership with the Enterprise Rancheria tribe in Yuba County, plans a fall opening. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Construction crews at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento placed the building's final beam on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, near Wheatland. The casino, being built in partnership with the Enterprise Rancheria tribe in Yuba County, plans a fall opening.

A Hard Rock merchandise store is set to open up in Sacramento’s Downtown Commons on Monday, offering clothing and memorabilia.

The 2,100-square-foot retail outlet, known as the Rock Shop, will open on DoCo’s main plaza ahead of the opening of a new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Wheatland this fall, according to a news release issued by DoCo.

The Rock Shop will also serve as an employment center for the new resort and customers can sign up for casino rewards programs there, according to the release.

“The Rock Shop is a core element to the Hard Rock brand, and we are thrilled to open one here in DOCO to give the public a chance to interact and learn more about our new property before it opens,” the Wheatland resort’s president Mark Birtha said in a prepared statement. “We welcome everyone to come in and explore all that we have to offer.”

Hard Rock’s online merchandise store offers assorted branded attire, drinkware and pins tied to the resort, restaurant and casino chain.

The downtown K Street area used to have a Hard Rock Cafe before the area was rebranded as DoCo. The Sacramento Business Journal reported the cafe closed in 2010.