Canadian energy company to close Sacramento offices in 137-person California layoff

A Canadian energy company will be closing six of its California offices in August, including one in Sacramento, and will be laying off 137 employees in the process.

The Just Energy Marketing Corporation will be closing sales offices in Sacramento, Santa Clara, Oakland, Ontario, Orange and Bakersfield, according to records filed with the California Employment Development Department.

Just Energy was founded in 1997 and provides customers with electric and natural gas commodities. It is the parent company of Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy and Commerce Energy, among others.

Of the 137 jobs affected by Just Energy’s layoff, 27 of them are located in Sacramento. The office closures and layoffs are expected to occur by Aug. 28, according to EDD records.

The layoff was precipitated by “a change in the strategic direction of our business,” Just Energy’s EDD filing said.

The company’s most recent quarterly report said it was “executing a strategic shift from a retail energy provider to a consumer company focused on differentiated value-add products, unparalleled customer satisfaction and profitable customer growth.”

Just Energy’s Sacramento office, located in College/Glen, includes 19 energy advisers and assorted managers, who will be laid off, according to EDD records.

Just Energy drew criticism in 2013 after reports surfaced of Commerce Energy salespeople misleading residents in San Francisco into signing up for service, according to CBS KPIX 5.