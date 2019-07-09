Country music station 101.9 The Wolf replaced by Spanish-language channel in Sacramento area

Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty tour is underway and stopping through California See exclusive shots from Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty tour, which kicked off with three sold out performances. The tour stops May 12, 2019 at Fresno's Save Mart Center Arena and continues on to other California cities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See exclusive shots from Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty tour, which kicked off with three sold out performances. The tour stops May 12, 2019 at Fresno's Save Mart Center Arena and continues on to other California cities.

Longtime Sacramento-area country music radio channel 101.9 The Wolf went off the air and was replaced by a Spanish-language channel.

Tracy Leighann Brimmer, an on-air personality at The Wolf, announced last week on Facebook that media company Entravision decided to pull the channel off the airwaves.

“The Wolf we all love, will be coming to an end. We recently found out, way beyond our control, that Entravision has decided to fold The Wolf,” Brimmer said. “You will no longer hear me on-air and sometime at the end of the week you won’t hear our favorite country artists on 101.9 or 98.9 in Northern California.”

The incoming radio channel at 101.9 appears to be La Tricolor, a Spanish-language Mexican music channel. The Wolf’s old website now redirects to La Tricolor, which lists its location on the dial at 99.9 and 101.9.

“The Wolf may be gone, but we’ll forever be the WolfPack,” Brimmer said. “I’m not sure what’s next just yet but I will forever have love for country music and will continue to share the new music I love.”

Kimmy Kay, another on-air personality at The Wolf, made a post on Facebook thanking listeners.

“The Wolf’s chapter may be ending...but I wanna say THANK YOU for being there with us to bring it to a close,” Kay said.