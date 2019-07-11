Hawaiian barbecue chain expanding to Rancho Cordova with new restaurant opening Friday

How to make poke a la Fish Face at home Learn the steps and tips for creating tasty Hawaiian poke in your kitchen. The fresh seafood salad is popular in Sacramento restaurants. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn the steps and tips for creating tasty Hawaiian poke in your kitchen. The fresh seafood salad is popular in Sacramento restaurants.

Rancho Cordova residents can chow down on Hawaiian barbecue close to home as a new restaurant is set to open Friday.

Diamond Bar-based fast-casual chain Hawaiian Ono BBQ’s 87th location will be hosting a grand opening at 10841 Olson Drive, featuring a luau celebration with Hawaiian dancers, according to a company news release.

Anyone that shows up on day one can take advantage of a buy one, get one free deal on all food items.

Hawaiian Ono BBQ has locations in California and Arizona, and one restaurant is located in North Natomas. It has two more restaurants listed as coming soon to the Sacramento area, with one coming soon in Parkway Estates and another coming soon in Carmichael.

Although there are relatively few locations in Northern California, Christine Jan, director of marketing for Hawaiian Ono BBQ, said feedback at the North Natomas restaurant has been good and the company is planning to expand more in the area to meet demand.

Jan said the company expects to open five locations in the Sacramento area this year and new locations are planned in Stockton and Modesto as well.

Hawaiian Ono BBQ’s menu consists largely of plate lunches made up of rice, barbecued meats, macaroni salad and cabbage.

The North Natomas location has a 3.5-star rating on Yelp based on 103 reviews.

Rancho Cordova also contains another Hawaiian restaurant, Poke Cube, which serves poke bowls.