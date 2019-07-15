The Bank food hall to open rooftop garden for evening of music, drinks in downtown Sacramento

Check out these dishes at The Bank in Sacramento Billed as a "food hall,” The Bank is a collection of small restaurants in a historic building in downtown Sacramento. Here are some of the dishes – including a lobster roll, burger fries, poke and an asparagus salad – on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Billed as a "food hall,” The Bank is a collection of small restaurants in a historic building in downtown Sacramento. Here are some of the dishes – including a lobster roll, burger fries, poke and an asparagus salad – on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

The Bank food hall in downtown Sacramento will open its rooftop garden and conservatory this month for an evening of music and drinks.

Guests who attend the rooftop soiree can overlook the city from the open-air garden atop the historic D. O. Mills Bank building.

The Bank was originally built in 1912, but party guests will be brought up to its fifth floor executive suites, which were built in a 1927 expansion, general manager Juliet House said via email.

In 1927, the D. O. Mills Bank directors could not see out to the rooftop due to opaque windows – there wasn’t much scenery then anyway – but in 1992 the industrial rooftop was given new life with a renovation that opened the view up to the 7,000-square-foot gardens, House said.

The gardens feature imported Italian stone, a wisteria trellis and a bronze fountain designed by Los Angeles artist Robbie Ramsdell, House said.

Another addition from the 1992 renovation is The Bank’s conservatory, a room of about 9,300 square feet filled with exotic plants, House said.

Guests will also be able to tour The Bank’s original directors room, which retains many period features, including its plaster ceiling with gold leaf, a chandelier and an imported fireplace, House said. The room houses a sculpture by Italian artist Vittorio Caradossi carved out of marble from the same quarry Michelangelo drew from, she said.

The evening will be punctuated with a musical performance by San Francisco-based singer-songwriter David Landon. Music is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

A ticket to the event include three cocktails specially crafted for the evening, plus charcuterie. A cheese and crudite bar, plus a dessert buffet, will be offered.

If you go

Where: The Bank at 629 J St.

When: Saturday, July 27, at 6:30 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. and the festivities are scheduled to wrap up around 10 p.m.

Admission: Tickets are $125

Tickets can be purchased on the Facebook events page. For more information, call The Bank’s event line at 916-557-9910.