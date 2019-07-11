Walmart hiring 200 truck drivers for Sacramento, Porterville distribution centers

Hear why church leader called out Walmart for selling Nazi pillow After discovering Nazi symbols and an Adolf Hitler postage stamp graphic on his Paris throw pillows, the Very Rev. Ryan D. Newman decided to make a public plea to Walmart. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After discovering Nazi symbols and an Adolf Hitler postage stamp graphic on his Paris throw pillows, the Very Rev. Ryan D. Newman decided to make a public plea to Walmart.

Walmart will be hiring truck drivers in the greater Sacramento area to support its growing distribution centers.

In a news release, the company announced it will be filling 200 driving jobs for its centers in Sacramento and Porterville.

Following a recent Walmart driver pay increase, newly hired drivers can earn up to $87,500 in their first year, at a pay rate close to 89 cents per mile, according to the release.

Eligible drivers should have at least 30 months of full-time professional experience with no serious traffic violations within the last three years, according to the release.

Drivers who are hired receive company benefits and can earn up to 21 days of paid time off per year.

Walmart’s 8,000-person driving fleet delivers products to Walmart and Sam’s Club’s 4,700 locations nationwide, according to the release.

Anyone interested in the positions can learn more here.