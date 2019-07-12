Charming Charlie closing all stores. Here’s where to find deals in the Sacramento area

A Charming Charlie store in Midtown Manhattan in New York. TNS

Fashion retailer Charming Charlie will close all stores nationwide over the next few weeks and has already started liquidation sales, according to several reports.

The impending closure, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was announced as the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday, its second such filing since 2017.

Charming Charlie’s debtors and advisers “have made the difficult decision to seek authority to close and wind down or conduct other similar themed sales” at the national chain’s 261 brick-and-mortar locations, the bankruptcy filing reads.

Going-out-of-business sales actually started Monday, according to the Chapter 11 filing, and all locations are expected to be closed by the end of August.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Houston-based women’s clothing and accessories store has three Sacramento-area locations, where shoppers can find bargains: at Folsom’s Palladio mall; at the Fountains shopping center in Roseville, near the Galleria; and Elk Grove’s Laguna Crossroads shopping center, at the corner of Bruceville Road and Laguna Boulevard.