Gas prices in Sacramento continue downward trend as California prices dip

Gas prices in Sacramento continued their downward trend last week while California prices dipped slightly as well.

In Sacramento, prices dropped 2.9 cents in the past week, bringing the city’s average cost of a gallon of regular-grade gas to $3.63, according to fuel price tracker GasBuddy.

Prices in Sacramento are 10.5 cents lower than a month ago but 10.4 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest gas in town can be found at the Snacks and Gas 76 Station at 2199 El Camino Ave., where a gallon costs $3.17. The most expensive fuel in Sacramento goes for $4.45 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Statewide, gas prices are somewhat higher, with an average cost of $3.75 per gallon, according to AAA.

In the past week, California gas prices went down by about 2 cents, and in the last month prices have gone down by about 8 cents, according to AAA.

The average per-gallon price in Stockton is $3.50, while in Modesto a gallon costs $3.56 and in Oakland the average price of a gallon is $3.77, according to GasBuddy.

Gas in Sacramento County is relatively cheap, with an average per-gallon price of $3.61, according to AAA.

In nearby Yolo County, prices are just a bit higher at $3.69, while in Placer County a gallon costs $3.74 and in El Dorado County it costs $3.78, according to AAA.

The cheapest gas in California can be found in Imperial County, where a gallon goes for $3.53 on average. The costliest gas in the state is in Alpine County, where a gallon costs $5.10 on average, according to AAA.

Nationwide, gas prices rose 3.3 cents in the past week, bringing the U.S. average to $2.79 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

National gas prices are 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but are 8.5 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“For the third straight week, the national average price of gasoline has risen, following oil prices higher due to global geopolitical tensions, declining oil inventories and Hurricane Barry shut in oil production in Gulf waters,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan said in a news release. “With Barry in the rearview, we are unlikely to see major disruptions arise, and gas prices nationally will avoid seeing much of a price rise as a result.”