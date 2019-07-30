Gas prices in Sacramento are dropping. Here’s where to get the best deal on fuel

See how much California’s gas tax will rise through 2020 Increases to California's gas tax were approved in 2017 and will continue for years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Increases to California's gas tax were approved in 2017 and will continue for years.

Gas prices in Sacramento have been going down, bringing the average cost of a gallon of regular fuel to $3.57, according to fuel price tracker GasBuddy.

Prices have fallen 2.3 cents in the last week, and the current average cost is 7.3 cents lower than a month ago. It’s still 9 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

In Stockton, gas has an average per-gallon cost of $3.40, while in Modesto a gallon costs $3.50 on average and gas in Oakland costs $3.72 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest place to fill up in Sacramento is the Snacks and Gas 76 Station at 2199 El Camino Avenue, where a gallon of fuel costs $3.12. Gas at the most expensive station in town costs $4.45 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Sacramento County is one of the more affordable places in California to buy gas, where a gallon costs $3.55 on average, according to AAA, but it’s a few cents cheaper in San Joaquin County, which has an average per-gallon price of $3.51.

Gas in Yolo County costs $3.65 per gallon, while in Placer County it costs $3.68 on average and in El Dorado County a gallon costs $3.73, according to AAA.

Statewide, the average per-gallon cost is $3.69. The cheapest place to buy gas in California is Imperial County, where a gallon of gas will cost you $3.43 on average. The most expensive place in the state is Alpine County, where it goes for $5.10 on average, according to AAA.

The country’s overall gas price average is $2.72 per gallon, down 3 cents from last week, up 1.8 cents from last month and 12.1 cents down from last year, according to GasBuddy.