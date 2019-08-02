These Polish sausages were sold at Sacramento-area Costcos. They may be contaminated with rubber 

Taste testing the meatless Impossible vs. Beyond burgers Valley restaurants like Carl's Jr., Red Robin, Black Bear Diner and Deva Cafe are selling meatless vegan burgers. We taste test plant-based brands Impossible and Beyond in Modesto, CA to see which was better. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Valley restaurants like Carl's Jr., Red Robin, Black Bear Diner and Deva Cafe are selling meatless vegan burgers. We taste test plant-based brands Impossible and Beyond in Modesto, CA to see which was better.

Some sausages that appeared on shelves at Sacramento-area Costco stores have been recalled due to the potential presence of rubber contaminants.

About 48,681 pounds of Teton Waters Ranch cooked uncured Polish sausages were recalled. The sausages appeared at Costco stores throughout California, including locations in Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton and Vacaville, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The sausages affected by the recall were packaged in June and have a use by date of Sept. 16 or Sept. 19, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The recall was given a Class I rating by the Department of Public Health, which is the most serious recall and involves a health hazard with a reasonable probability of health issues or death, as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Teton Waters Ranch made a public statement on its website, saying, “Out of an abundance of caution, we’re issuing a voluntary recall on our Cooked Uncured Polish Sausage that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of a rubber glove.”

The company went on to say there have been no consumer complaints, but customers who purchased the now-recalled sausage can return it to Costco for a full refund.

In a news release, the USDA said the company was first made aware of the contamination when it received two complaints from retailers on July 17 and July 18.

Teton Waters Ranch said affected sausages were printed with establishment No. 5694. Company representatives are available for questions regarding the recall at 720-340-4590.