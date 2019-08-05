Arden Arcade swimming school faces murky future as divorce proceedings roil ownership

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

Little Whale Swim School, a youth swimming lessons academy in Arden Arcade, is in troubled water as its owners grapple with legal issues.

A note posted on the door of the school at 4106 El Camino Ave. by Little Whale co-owner Anya Hall said that legal matters pushed her to temporarily leave her post at the business.

“It is with my deepest regrets to share that due to unresolved legal issues I am going on sabbatical as CEO and COO of Little Whale Swim School,” Anya Hall said in the note.

Parents commented on Little Whale’s Facebook page, saying that instructors had resigned and scheduled lessons were not held. Some parents showed up over the weekend, only to discover the school was closed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In her note, Anya Hall redirected all questions and concerns regarding the mysterious announcement to co-owner Christian Hall.

Sacramento County Superior Court records show that Anya and Christian Hall are in the process of dissolving their marriage.

Parents on Facebook posted screenshots of emails sent out by Christian Hall.

In one, he said, “Sadly, co-owner, Anya & I are going through a divorce and Little Whale is the victim. On August 1st, Anya announced she was taking a sabbatical and all employees resigned immediately.”

In another, he said he was “optimistic we can resolve the issues surrounding the closure and get our little swimmers back in the pool.”