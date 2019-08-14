Dozens of rapidly growing Sacramento-area companies made the Inc. 5,000 list this year

The 5 fastest growing economic sectors in the Sacramento region In the past five years, some of the fastest growing economic sectors in the Sacramento region include construction, health care and food. See where they rank. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In the past five years, some of the fastest growing economic sectors in the Sacramento region include construction, health care and food. See where they rank.

A Sacramento area health care staffing firm ranked 49th on Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing privately-held companies in the United States, with three-year revenue growth of 5,634 percent.

MDstaffers, which was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, made more than $7 million in revenue in 2018 amid staggering growth, according to Inc. The company provides medical recruiting services for doctors and hospital executives.

“Our growth should be credited to two areas: our people and good business,” MDstaffers CEO Tyler Covey said in a prepared statement. “We believe that with the former the latter comes inherently.”

The staffing firm was the highest-ranked Sacramento area company on Inc.’s list, and the eighth-fastest-growing company in the state of California.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The company was restructured under new leadership in 2015, and in the past three years its rapid growth necessitated a 150 percent expansion of its staffing and an acquisition of more real estate in 2018, according to an MDstaffers news release.

“Our model allows us to provide tailored solutions to each and every client, whether a small private-practice or a large, national healthcare enterprise,” vice president of service delivery Ryan Larkin said in a prepared statement. “We take time to study the client, environment, and need and then we come up with innovative solutions to address real-world issues such as the national physician shortage crisis. When you combine that with an excellent candidate experience, placements come naturally.”

MDstaffers has clients in all 50 states and is continuing to hire more employees as it grows.

Other regional companies on the list included:

▪ Sacramento-based TransAmerica Express Logistics ranked 232nd with three-year revenue growth of 1,796 percent and 2018 revenue of $120.5 million.

▪ Sacramento-based Garage Champs ranked 748th with three-year revenue growth of 584 percent and 2018 revenue of $2.2 million.

▪ Davis-based Engage3 ranked 1074th with three-year revenue growth of 390 percent and 2018 revenue of $5.6 million.

▪ Sacramento-based 360 Risk Partners Insurance Solutions ranked 1,142nd with three-year revenue growth of 365 percent and 2018 revenue of $2.2 million.

▪ El Dorado Hills-based SlideBelts ranked 1,328th with three-year revenue growth of 328 percent and 2018 revenue of $12.3 million.

▪ Folsom-based PowerSchool ranked 1,412th with three-year revenue growth of 292 percent and 2018 revenue of $361.1 million.

▪ Roseville-based Apex Appraisal Service ranked 1,477th with three-year revenue growth of 280 percent and 2018 revenue of $29.8 million.

▪ Sacramento-based Blossom Ridge Home Health ranked 2,141st with three-year revenue growth of 188 percent and 2018 revenue of $16.9 million.

▪ Sacramento-based SkyLine Scaffold ranked 2,260th with three-year revenue growth of 178 percent and 2018 revenue of $15.2 million.

▪ El Dorado Hills-based Patra ranked 2,605th with three-year revenue growth of 150 percent and 2018 revenue of $42.2 million.

▪ Sacramento-based Cambria Solutions ranked 2,721st with three-year revenue growth of 141 percent and 2018 revenue of $35.9 million.

▪ Sacramento-based California CareGivers Home Healthcare ranked 2,893rd with three-year revenue growth of 129 percent and 2018 revenue of $7 million.

▪ Rocklin-based MarkSYS ranked 2,938th with three-year revenue growth of 127 percent and 2018 revenue of $31.2 million.

▪ Granite Bay-based Premier Pools and Spas ranked 3,158th with three-year revenue growth of 116 percent and 2018 revenue of $6.8 million.

▪ Rocklin-based Coldwell Solar ranked 3,351st with three-year revenue growth of 107 percent and 2018 revenue of $51.1 million.

▪ Roseville-based Environmental Heating and Air Solutions ranked 3,438th with three-year revenue growth of 103 percent and 2018 revenue of $6.4 million.

▪ Rancho Cordova-based Bases Loaded ranked 3562 with three-year revenue growth of 98 percent and 2018 revenue of $9.7 million.

▪ Roseville-based Certent ranked 3,652nd with three-year revenue growth of 95 percent and 2018 revenue of $49.9 million.

▪ El Dorado Hills-based Badass Brand ranked 3,846th with three-year revenue growth of 86 percent and 2018 revenue of $2.8 million.

▪ Sacramento-based Corp2000 ranked 3,895th with three-year revenue growth of 85 percent and 2018 revenue of $4.8 million.

▪ Rocklin-based Blast Analytics and Marketing ranked 3,963rd with three-year revenue growth of 82 percent and 2018 revenue of $12.4 million.

You can see the Inc. 5000 list in its entirety here.