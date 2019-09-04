Business & Real Estate
Need a job? Car retailer wants to hire 32 workers at Sacramento hiring event
Automotive retailer CarMax is looking to hire more than 30 workers in the Sacramento area next week as part of a nationwide job fair.
CarMax, which is holding the hiring event in partnership with job website Indeed, will look to add automotive technicians, painters, detailers, inventory associates and other workers as part of a 17-city nationwide job fair scheduled for Sept. 12, from noon to 7 p.m., CarMax said Wednesday in a news release.
Interested candidates can visit the south Sacramento CarMax location at 8185 E. Stockton Blvd. that day, as the company will interview candidates and may make on-the-spot job offers.
CarMax is aiming to hire 850 workers nationwide 32 of those in the Sacramento area, according to the news release.
“There is a growing deficit of automotive technicians in this country and we are taking action to be part of the solution,” Tyrone Payton, CarMax’s vice president of regional service operations, said in a statement.
Job seekers can also apply directly via the CarMax website.
