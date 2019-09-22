Short on holiday cash? These Sacramento area businesses are looking to hire

How to interview at a job fair Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job.

Businesses in the Sacramento region are looking to shore up staffing at department stores, shipping centers and new businesses as the holiday season approaches.

Arden Fair will be holding a job fair in the Center Court from 8 to 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, where roughly 20 businesses ranging from Armani Exchange to Jamba Juice will be hiring. Macy’s will be holding its own hiring event inside the mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

According to Loretta Everk, a human resources representative with Target stores, the company is looking to fill a number of positions at stores throughout the area.

Target will be holding hiring events from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 11-13 and Nov. 2-3 at all its stores, Everk said.

“During seasonal time we focus everywhere,” Everk said. “We have to have the additional staff for the people who are out and shopping for their family and friends. We try to gear our stores up so that we can help each individual as they come along.”

Target applicants are encouraged to apply online at the Target website or CareerBuilder before attending the in-store event.

As part of its seasonal hiring event, Kohl’s is looking to hire 1,060 people in the Sacramento area for its department stores and e-fulfillment centers.

A United Parcel Service recruitment event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Sacramento Employment and Training Center, with positions for seasonal driver helpers and inside package handlers beginning at $16 an hour. Additional positions for seasonal delivery drivers will be announced later.

An HMSHost hiring event will be Tuesday at Courtyard by Marriott Sacramento Airport Natomas from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The company will be looking to fill positions at the Esquire Grill and Starbucks, as well as maintenance and utility positions.

Gap Inc., whose brands include Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, INTERMIX and Hill City, will be holding a seasonal hiring event at its Rocklin Contact Center for customer service representatives and customer fraud specialists from 9 a.m. to noon and 3-6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is set to open in Wheatland on Nov. 2, with positions including hospitality, culinary, technology, security and casino workers.