Sacramento gas prices up 25 cents in past week. California costs soar, bucking U.S. trend

A few ways to save fuel With gas prices skyrocketing, saving fuel is essential. Here are a few ways to conserve fuel. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With gas prices skyrocketing, saving fuel is essential. Here are a few ways to conserve fuel.

Gas prices skyrocketed in Sacramento and throughout California last week, despite a nationwide trend in the opposite direction.

Prices at the pump in Sacramento are up more than 25 cents in the past seven days and nearly 35 cents over the past month, according to fuel trend analysis website GasBuddy. Gas is currently averaging $3.85 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 720 stations in the capital city.

As of Monday morning, Sacramento’s cheapest gas could be found at the Fastrip at Florin and Power Inn roads, or the Quik Stop at Auburn Boulevard and Annadale Lane, both $3.35 per gallon. The Sam’s Club at Power Inn Road and East Stockton Boulevard and the Valero at 2600 Rio Lind Boulevard were next cheapest at $3.39, according to GasBuddy.

Stockton ($3.51 a gallon), Modesto ($3.44) and Oakland ($3.75) are all up more than 24 cents week-over-week, according to GasBuddy. The statewide average fuel price is $4.02 per gallon as of 8 a.m. Monday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Meanwhile, the U.S. average fell 1.9 cents per gallon since last week to a current rate of $2.64. The fall came as oil prices rebounded after Saudi Arabia restored oil production and processing, GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said in a statement. Massive fires and large explosions at major oil facilities were reported in Saudi Arabia in mid-September.

Domestic “refining issues” at California’s own facilities were to blame for the spike, DeHaan said.

SHARE COPY LINK Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County spiked at an average of more than $4 a gallon for several weeks in spring 2019 due to refinery outages and rising oil and ethanol prices.