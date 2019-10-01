Five-story apartment and retail building planned for downtown Sacramento

The rendered view of a proposed five-story apartment and retail building on Third and S streets in downtown Sacramento. City of Sacramento Community Development

Developers are proposing a five-story apartment and retail building at Third and S streets in an expanded redesign of a previously submitted proposal for the downtown Sacramento intersection, according to plans filed with the city.

The S3 Streets Mixed Use building plans were submitted to the city on Sept. 16 and request permission to demolish an existing office building and build a new apartment and commercial structure. The total size of the development is close to 142,000 square feet.

The plans were submitted by Philip Harvey and Tricap Development LLC. The project differs greatly from a proposal for the same spot submitted by Harvey in 2017.

The old proposal, called the S3 Apartments, had a different shape, only three floors and 40 apartment units. The plan was withdrawn in February and redesigned because the underlying property owner decided to develop the entire parcel of land instead of just using one section.

The new structure would be five stories, have 190 apartment units, 92 designated parking spaces and over 2,300 square feet for commercial businesses.

Seventy-two of the apartment units would be studios, 102 would be one bedroom/one bathroom units and the remaining 14 would have two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The original proposal only had 24 one bedroom/one bathroom and 16 two bedroom/two bathroom units. Harvey told The Bee that the project’s larger scale was “more reflective of where the market is headed.”

The plans also call for open space with more than 21,000 square feet to be used for an outdoor area for residents, including a grilling area, swimming pool and picnic areas.

“The development of the 190 multiunit mixed use project will bring an exciting opportunity to those looking to live in a modern rental community in the Central City,” the proposal narrative said.

Harvey said that the development along with other housing projects around Sacramento come from the “desperate need for more housing”.