Northern California casino reopens from 3-week closure due to cyberattack

Cache Creek Casino Resort in Northern California has reopened after a cyberattack forced the property to close for more than three weeks.

The 24-hour tribal casino, located along Highway 16 in Brooks about an hour outside of Sacramento, was back in business as of Monday afternoon.

“Our incredible teams and partners have completed the necessary work to return us to normal business operations,” the casino wrote in a social media post.

Cache Creek had been closed since the evening of Sept. 20 due to what it initially referred to generically as a “systems infrastructure failure,” and for nearly a week and a half, the casino provided limited updates and gave no estimated time frame for reopening.

On Sept. 30, the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation confirmed that the cause of the systems failure was “an external attack on (their) computer network,” as first reported by The Sacramento Bee and announced publicly on the casino’s website and social media pages shortly thereafter.

Sources who were not authorized to speak on the matter told The Bee late last month that the FBI was looking into whether the incident was a ransomware attack — an extortion scheme in which hackers hold a computer network or sensitive information hostage in return for monetary payment.

A spokesperson declined to comment beyond that, but the tribe in its statement pointed out that “these computer attacks are becoming increasingly frequent, with major banks, a large healthcare company and a well-known Las Vegas casino becoming recent targets.”

The tribe said in that statement that it would “notify affected individuals in writing” if it was determined that guests’ or employees’ personal information was exposed in the cyberattack. The casino has not said whether that happened.