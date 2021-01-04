7-story apartment building planned at site of long-running midtown Sacramento auto shop

A prominent local developer has filed planning documents to the city for a seven-story mixed-use apartment building in Sacramento’s midtown neighborhood.

The nearly 30,000-square-foot project is slated for 18th Street between K and L streets, and would include 25 apartment units on five floors above office space and a 3,500-square-foot restaurant. It’d also include an “elevated outdoor patio” for residents, the application says.

Developer Sotiris Kolokotronis recently filed planning documents with the city manager’s office for the unnamed apartment project at 1116 18th St., including architectural renderings. The project architect is Portland-based C2K Architecture.

The site is the former home of Barber’s Shop Automotive, a storied mechanic’s shop that specialized in servicing Alfa Romeo vehicles for more than 40 years. At the end of 2020, Barber’s confirmed it’ll be moving the shop to its other garage on 16th Street, with a building sale pending and its lease coming to an end at the 18th Street location.

Barber’s Shop said on Facebook in October that it suffered significant damage in an alleged arson, and wrote on New Year’s Eve that the “dumpster fire that toasted the inside of the building merely accelerated the inevitable.”

The apartment development would see that older, recently charred building demolished.

Kolokotronis filed the 18th and L documents on behalf of Phoenix Enterprises Inc., but he is also the head of SKK Developments, a major player in midtown’s fast-evolving real estate scene in recent years.

SKK in 2020 sold The Press at Midtown Quarter to a Bay Area-based developer for upwards of $100 million. Other notable, completed SKK developments include Sutter Health’s Alhambra Medical Office at 1201 Alhambra Blvd., as well as the more recent 95-unit H16 apartments and 277-unit Press apartments at 21st and Q streets.

The Sacramento Business Journal also reported late last week that SKK, which usually builds and then sells, flipped the script a bit by buying the completed Penthomes condo development within the Mill at Broadway project for $4.5 million.