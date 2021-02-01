Sears will close Arden Fair mall store, hit by e-commerce competition and COVID-19

A masked woman and child walk out after shopping at a blowout sale at Sears in Arden Fair mall in Sacramento on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. dkim@sacbee.com

Longtime national retail chain store Sears will close its Arden Fair store on April 15, Arden Fair officials said Monday.

The Sears chain is among many retailers hit hard by online e-commerce expansion over the past decade and by shutdowns related to the COVID-19 virus over the past year.

Sears did not respond to a request for information about the closure on Monday.

However, Arden Fair Mall executive Nathan Spradlin told The Bee Monday that Sears has confirmed its plans to close the store on that date.

It is the second major anchor retailer at Arden Fair to close in recent years, following the Nordstrom closure in May of 2020.

“I have been told that they have confirmed that they will be closing on April 15th and will start their pre-closing sale starting this Thursday,” Spradlin said.

Forbes magazine reported earlier Monday that Sears plans to close 10 stories nationally in the coming weeks. Sears, whose parent company went bankrupt in late 2018, has closed hundreds of stores nationally since 2018, and is left with only a handful open.

The Sears store in Clovis, in Fresno County, was also listed on the closure list published by Forbes.