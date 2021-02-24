Fry’s Electronics closes permanently, shuttering Sacramento and Roseville stores

FILE -- The entrance sign to Fry’s Electronics on Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento. Fry’s announced Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that it has permanentely closed all 31 of its stores. Sacramento Bee File

Fry’s Electronics closed for good Tuesday night, shuttering all 31 of its locations, including its distinctive Sacramento and Roseville stores.

The closure was announced on the Fry’s website, where a message says the company “has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The Company ceased regular operations and began the wind-down process” on Wednesday.

Fry’s was founded in 1985 in Sunnyvale by John Fry.

The retailer’s stores were known for their elaborate, themed decorative styles. The Roseville location had a railroad theme, complete with a train bursting through the wall above the front entrance. The Sacramento store on Northgate Boulevard, which opened in the late 1990s, had a Gold Rush theme.