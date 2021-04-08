Sacramento City Council could require some businesses to rehire laid-off employees

A proposed ordinance that would require some businesses to rehire laid-off employees will soon be considered by the Sacramento City Council after a committee voted on the issue.

While the ordinance originally would have required all Sacramento employers with 50 or more workers to hire laid-off former employees back over new applicants when filling positions, the proposal has since been narrowed to focus on hospitality workers, event staff and commercial property employees.

The Law and Legislation Committee voted 2-1 Tuesday, with one abstention, to pass the measure to the full Council.

The proposal is sponsored by union group Unite Here, which hopes to seek job security for the thousands of Sacramento workers who were laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the committee’s meeting, councilwoman Katie Valenzuela expressed support for the ordinance, though she said she would have preferred a more broad application to all employers with 50 or more workers, including restaurants and bars, which were left out of the proposal.

“The ordinance that Unite Here has submitted to us is different than the city ordinance in a few key ways. One of the key ways was just mentioned that it narrows the scope to hospitality, event staff and commercial property staff,” Valenzuela said. “I wish it applied to everybody with a few more employees but I understand that might not be something my colleagues are comfortable with.”

Valenzuela, alongside councilman Eric Guerra, voted to approve the ordinance. Guerra expressed support given the vulnerable and hardest-hit communities of primarily women of color that he believes the ordinance would protect.

Councilman Jeff Harris voted against the ordinance, citing concerns about the city’s involvement in a collective bargaining agreement that could bring liability to the city of Sacramento. Additionally, Harris argued employers will already take action to hire back former employees, as it is in their best interest to have the most experienced workers.

“I don’t think it will make a substantial difference,” Harris said.

Councilman Jay Schenirer abstained from the vote.