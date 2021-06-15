Southwest Airlines flights across US grounded again. Sacramento among airports hit by outage

For the second day, computer system glitches have reportedly forced Southwest Airlines to ground its flights throughout the country. AP

Widespread computer system glitches have reportedly forced Southwest Airlines to ground its flights throughout the country for the second consecutive day.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief notice on its real-time reporting system that all of the Dallas-based carrier’s flights were stopped “due to technology issues. The scope is the contiguous U.S. airspace.”

“The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue,” FAA spokesman Ian Gregor told The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday.

Southwest also acknowledged the outage: “We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve,” the airline said in a social media post. “We will share more info soon.”

About 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Sacramento International Airport advised passengers that “Southwest Airlines is currently experiencing system outages. Passengers should expect delays, updates will be provided as they become available,” according to the airport’s Facebook page.

It was unclear how many flights have been grounded Tuesday, though flight tracking website FlightAware said more than 1,100 flights had been delayed as of 12:30 p.m. Pacific time; another roughly 500 Southwest flights were canceled.

Flights had resumed Tuesday morning after the company halted air operations on about 1,500 flights Monday evening. The company at the time said that glitches from a third-party weather data provider prompted the outage.

A system glitch that led to “intermittent performance issues” from a third-party weather data provider on Monday night prevented the “transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate our aircraft,” Southwest told Fox Business.