Business & Real Estate

Popular Tahoe ski resort gets new name, denouncing old as ‘racist and sexist slur’

The popular Lake Tahoe-area ski resort known for decades as Squaw Valley has officially changed its name, a little more than a year after ownership committed to removing the “derogatory and offensive” slur.

The property is now known as Palisades Tahoe.

The resort in August 2020 officially decided to change the name, “after extensive research into the historical and current usage and regional history of the word ‘squaw,’ and discussions with the local Washoe Tribe, which affirmed the position that it is widely considered a racist and sexist slur against Indigenous women,” Palisades Tahoe owners wrote in a news release announcing the new name.

“It is inspiring that after seven decades in operation, a company as storied and established as this resort can still reflect and adjust when it is the necessary and right thing to do,” Palisades Tahoe President Dee Byrne said in a prepared statement.

Last year, resort officials said the name change had been “long discussed.” Those discussions gained momentum last summer, in the wake of the May 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the sweeping, nationwide protests denouncing racism and police brutality that ensued.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The resort’s website, with the URL under its old name, was down Monday. Palisades Tahoe debuted a new, orange-themed logo on Facebook and in a YouTube video.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business & Real Estate

Democrats unveil new EV tax credit proposal with boost for unions

September 13, 2021 8:42 AM

Business & Real Estate

Grains mixed, livestock lower.

September 13, 2021 8:30 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service