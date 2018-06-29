Arden Fair may get a lot of new neighbors: Apartment complex would be among region's largest

One of the largest residential properties in the region is proposed for the vacant 25-acre space next to Arden Fair mall once occupied by the Sacramento Inn.

The project, called Arden Gateway, would build 737 units in two stand-alone apartment complexes split by a "spine" road that allows access to the street. It's helmed by developer Sotiris Kolokotronis.

"We thought they would do an outstanding job," said Mark Friedman, who co-owns the land the apartments would be built on, along with Sue Watkins. Friedman also owns Arden Fair mall, which is adjacent to the empty lot proposed for the project. For him, Arden Gateway is the perfect complement to the mall.

The Sacramento Inn, which formerly occupied the space on the northwest side of Arden Fair, was torn down in 2015 after it became rife with drugs and prostitution and the city declared it a public nuisance. Friedman has been looking for developers to build on the land ever since.

The planned apartments are targeted toward young professionals who work downtown and want an easy commute – the property is right next to the Capital City Freeway, between the highway and the mall, which is a short walk away. The project would include two clubhouses, pool decks, two outdoor pools, public open spaces, and at least one parking space per unit.

Kolokotronis is no stranger to residential projects – just last year, his firm SKK Developments bought The Sacramento Bee's parking garage at 21st and Q streets in midtown and began construction on a 253-unit apartment building on the land.

The Arden Gateway proposal comes as housing in Sacramento is growing more scarce and prices continue to rise. According to Friedman, the decision to build apartments, instead of stand-alone homes, made the most sense.

"Housing is becoming increasingly in short supply," Friedman said. "This was a way to create a greater density and more units."