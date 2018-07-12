Is a planned 40-story tower in downtown Sacramento finally on track?

One of Sacramento’s busiest developers is assuming control of one of downtown’s most troubled properties.

Developer Sotiris Kolokotronis is assuming control of blighted property at 10th and J streets, where developer John Saca has city entitlements to construct a 40-story condo and hotel tower called The Metropolitan. It was unclear Thursday whether Kolokotronis plans to build that project.

Councilman Steve Hansen, who represents the central city, said he was “cautiously optimistic” that work would finally begin on the property that sits just one block from City Hall and across the street from the Citizen Hotel and Cesar Chavez Plaza.

“This is the most progress we’ve had with a proven development team to bring a project to fruition at the site,” Hansen said. “I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll finally see progress.”

Kolokotronis declined comment. Saca could not immediately be reached for comment.

“I’m pleased to say that Sotiris Kolokotronis will lead a new development team working to bring an apartment and hotel project to the northeast corner of 10th and J streets,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg wrote on Twitter. “Our city is too vibrant to accept an eyesore in the heart of our downtown.”

A spokesman for Saca said last year the proposed multi-use tower was viable amid an improving economy – but that Saca needed “some assistance from the city.”