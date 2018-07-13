Eddie Murphy’s former Granite Bay mansion on market again at a reduced $10 million price — take a look

A sprawling Granite Bay estate formerly owned by actor and comedian Eddie Murphy is on the market once again — at a $2 million discount.
The estate gained attention with a record-breaking $6.1 million sale by Murphy in 2007. The home hit the market again in 2014 with a $12 million listing. Now, the house is for sale at $10 million.
Located in the prestigious gated community of Los Lagos in Granite Bay, the property is listed by Jon Kirkpatrick of Chase International Real Estate and Nick Sadek of Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty.
“The privacy and exclusivity of the estate’s location atop one of the region’s most prestigious neighborhoods, along with the fame of its previous owners, give this home a sense of unrivaled prominence,” Sadek said in a news release about the listing.
Set on a hillside, the home presents views of Folsom Lake, the Sierra Nevada foothills and the Sacramento skyline. The home features a contemporary Mediterranean architecture, with a large rotunda. The rotunda is wrapped on each side by two elegant staircases and 20-foot floor-to-ceiling curved glass windows. The ceiling features a hand-painted sky with individually lit stars.
The estate houses a 12,627-square-foot main residence and 5,200-square-foot guest home. The two homes offer 10 bedroom suites, 14 bathrooms and garage parking for up to nine cars.
Inside, there is a 12-seat theater, game arcade, Pilates studio, billiards room, four wet bars and a 1,200-square-foot commercial quality gym.
Both the main residence and the guest home sit on their own parcels, totaling 2 1/2 acres above Folsom Lake.
Outside, the entertainment continues. Surrounded by lush landscaping lies an infinity pool and spa with waterfall, wet bar, barbecue area, spacious patios and tennis and basketball courts.
The estate’s custom furnishings are included in the listing price, according to Chase International, including a rare Schimmel Pegasus grand piano designed by famed designer Luigi Colani, one of only 14 known to exist.
Kirkpatrick represented the private investor who purchased the estate in 2007, while Sadek represented the Murphys.
Comments