Check out Cher’s former mansion on the market for $68 million

The median sale price for a home in Sacramento rose to $361,500 in June 2018. These eight homes – including homes in Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove and other parts the county – are priced close to that amount.
Rent control advocates with the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment chant in support of repealing the Costa Hawkins housing act outside at joint Senate and Assembly hearing on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Sacramento.
Recent homebuyer Marie Diaz inspects her new home in El Dorado Hills on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Diaz is one of many who are selling their Bay Area homes for more affordable homes in the Sacramento area.
Union leader Margarita Maldonado talks about the challenges her mother – a divorced waitress with four kids – faced to make ends meet in the ’70s, and how much harder it would be with today’s housing costs. She's pushing for a rent control ordinance.