Tired of rent increases in Sacramento? City leaders say these protections will help tenants

With a rent control debate still swirling, three Sacramento City Council members are proposing an ordinance Tuesday that would require landlords to offer 18-month leases to new tenants, have a third-party mediator settle rent increase disputes and create a fund to help pay for affordable housing projects.

Councilmen Eric Guerra, Steve Hansen and Rick Jennings hope the City Council will pass their ordinance by the end of the year.

Their proposal is being announced the same day the council plans to discuss rent stabilization - or rent control - along with eviction policies that would require landlords to give more notice before evicting tenants. The council is not expected to take action Tuesday.

Meanwhile, advocates pushing for rent control in the city filed signatures with the city clerk’s office last week supporting a 2020 ballot measure.

The City of Sacramento Tenant Protection and Relief Act pitched by Guerra, Hansen and Jennings would provide “clear tools for tenants now” as city officials debate how to respond to escalating rents in Sacramento, Guerra said.

“I think it will be interpreted as a pragmatic step,” Hansen said. “We want to do something now.”

The most immediate protections would be the 18-month lease requirement and creation of a third-party mediator.

The councilmen said they will ask the city to seek mediators who can settle disputes when a tenant’s rent is raised more than 6 percent over a 12-month period. The program would be funded by a fee paid by rental property owners in Sacramento.

The mediation program would be available to anyone living in a rental property with five or more units. Palo Alto and Santa Barbara have similar programs.

The 18-month lease requirement would provide “a true sense of stability,” Guerra said.

The ordinance would also direct funding toward the construction of affordable housing, with an emphasis on projects that have 80 percent or more of the financing available. Several affordable housing proposals in Sacramento have relatively small financing gaps, including one at 17th and S streets in midtown and a building at 16th and F streets marketed as the first LGBT-friendly senior affordable housing complex in the region.

Some fees placed on affordable housing developments would be eliminated through the ordinance.