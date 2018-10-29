Sacramento City Council to consider waiving fees for building affordable housing

Sacramento City Council will Tuesday consider a measure aimed to persuade developers to build more affordable housing.

The proposal would waive city-imposed fees developers must pay, but only for new affordable housing units the developer creates, according to a council document.

Those fees go toward helping the city fund services like infrastructure, parks, water and sewer, the document said.

If the measure passes, a developer building a project with 200 affordable units, for example, would save more than $1.8 million in Central City, more than $2 million in the River District and more than $2.6 million in the 65th Street area, according to the document.





Developers of a 159-unit project on S Street, between 17th and 18th streets, have told city officials the measure would help speed up the construction of that project, City Planner Greg Sandlund said. The measure would also expedite a 53-unit affordable housing project for LGBT seniors, called Lavender Courtyard, planned to be built between 16th and F streets, Sandlund said.

“A lot of affordable housing projects have been approved, but they’re still trying to put together their financing,” Sandlund said. “Often times they have $1 million or more they’re trying to look for in savings, so it helps them move forward.”

The measure would go into effect Dec. 30, the document said. It would apply to projects that have not yet started construction, Sandlund said.

The Council will likely follow the vote with additional actions aimed to create more affordable housing, such as speeding up the permitting process, Sandlund said.





The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sacramento City Hall.