This is where crooner Dean Martin entertained: Home and storied piano on market for $1.8 million

Known as The Tea Dance House, one of Dean Martin’s favorite weekend family hangouts in Palm Springs, California, is now for sale for $1.8 million.
The price includes a storied piano and most of the classic furnishings in the place, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com, which writes about real estate news around the world.
The home is listed by Brandi Pratt of The Agency, Beverly Hills.
“Transport yourself to a time when Hollywood decadence was the epitome of class and elegance, where the sound of Dean Martin’s keystrokes rang from a baby grand piano to the lucky few invited to the Tea Dance House,” according to the home’s listing.
Martin, whose stage persona was a tipsy womanizer, would be 100 years old if he were still alive. The singer, comedian and actor was a pal to fellow Rat Pack members Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford.
But when he wasn’t working the Las Vegas nightclubs, according to the toptenrealestatedeals article, Martin and his wife Jeanne enjoyed visiting other friends in Palm Springs in a break from show business.
Many of Hollywood’s elite and most prestigious stars of the 1960s gathered at the home, according to Forbes magazine. It gets its name, The Tea House, from when Martin and his wife, who were close friends of the owner, hosted Sunday afternoon tea dances there. The piano featured prominently, and Barry Manilow wrote a song on it.
The mid-century modern home at 447 W. Mariscal road in the prestigious “Little Tuscany” neighborhood of Palm Springs, offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,342 square feet of living space on over a quarter acre lot.
The “house takes full advantage of its private setting and balmy Palm Springs climate and is designed for indoor/outdoor living with vanishing thresholds between living areas, pool-spa terrace, lawn and quick access to fruit trees,” toptenrealestatedeals.com said in the article.
